Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged

Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Flash flood caused crop loss at Dhand Kihyar village, 10 vehicles were also damaged around Sunday midnight
After incessant rain in Manali, a stretch of the highway to Leh adjoining Beas river caved in on Monday. (Aqil Khan/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

One person died and two others were injured in a flash flood after a cloud burst in Chamba district’s Salooni tehsil around Sunday midnight. Three houses were damaged in the flooding, while a resident, Vijay Kumar, was buried in the debris.

Also watch: Video captures shocking moment landslide took place in Himachal

“Due to a sudden rise in the water level, six houses were vacated and the residents were shifted to safer locations,” said Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana.

Three water mills (gharats) and a bailey bridge linking Salehi village to Kandhwara were damaged in the flooding.

Five cow sheds and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.

The flash flood caused crop loss at Dhand Kihyar village, while flooding damaged large tracts of cultivable land at Muhal Kandhwara.

A national highway was blocked following a landslide in Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

The Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed. Efforts are on to clear the road and restore traffic.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP