Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Leh; houses, shops damaged

Over a dozen houses and shops suffered partial damage after cloudburst triggered flashfloods in Leh town late last night.

The floodwater even inundated some markets in Leh town and also washed away parked vehicles. However, no loss of life was reported from Leh or its adjacent localities. Locals said that flash flood brought muck and boulders to the markets and residential areas.

Police, Army and local volunteers were involved in rescue operations throughout the night and all the main essential services have been restored in the affected areas. Locals said more damage was witnessed in Skampari and upper Leh, that also resulted in a flash flood in the main market area, causing damage to several shops. The heavy rains also caused damage to Leh-Nubra road at Khardong and Khalsar villages. Standing agriculture crops were also damaged due to these floods in some areas. Tourists could be seen helping locals in the rescue operations.

President, municipal committee, Leh, Dr Namgail said that the government teams are collecting details about damages caused by flash floods late last night. “The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Leh town around 10 to 10.30 pm. Houses were damaged and few vehicles also got damaged due to the flood water. No loss of life was reported from any part of Leh town. By morning all the essential services were restored.” He said that they have reports of two houses getting completely damaged in these floods. “Many houses and shops got partially damaged in these floods.”

Officials said that there were reports of damages to properties and agriculture land in Chokhang, Chubi, Khalshal, Katpa and Ladmdon areas and teams have been deputed to assess the damages due to the flashflood.

Officials of the power development department said that in Khaltsi block, electricity affected areas are Tia Khaling, Tar village, Hemischu and Hemis rong as both HT/LT networks were washed away due to the floods.

Ladakh’s Lt Governor Brig (retd) BD Mishra praised armed forces for their timely rescue operation after the flash floods. “On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I want to express my appreciation towards the jawans of XIV Corps, branches of BRO, ITBP along with PWD and mechanical department of Leh and the local volunteers for their prompt action and service to the people. In the face of disaster, we experienced exemplary collaboration between the armed forces in Ladakh, the concerned departments of the civil administration and volunteers from across Ladakh in dealing with the aftermath of the flash floods and heavy rain,” he said in tweet.

Police spokesman sought cooperation from people especially civil society in the rescue and rehabilitation process which is still underway.

“Rescue and rehabilitation works in Leh town especially at Kakhsal, Sankar, Skampari, Chubbi, Zangsati and main market Gompa Sompa areas were started soon after the flash floods. The rescue works are still going on the war footing basis,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MeT office has predicted more rains in coming days and asked people to remain alert. “Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning is likely at many places of Ladakh during next 24 hours. Some Rainfall spells can be intense, localised and heavy which may generate Flash flood, mudslides at vulnerable spots. Accordingly, people are advised to remain alert,” director, MeT Sonum Lotus said.

Ladakh police launch rescue, rehabilitation op

Jammu Following an overnight cloudburst, the quick response team (QRT) of Ladakh Police and disaster response force deployed all its men and resources including police offices’ staff, traffic police, fire and emergency equipment to carry out rescue and rehabilitation works in Leh town on Saturday morning, said officials.

“The deployments of men and material of police personnel have been done after conducting a thorough assessment of damages caused due to the unprecedented flash floods caused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the Leh town area,” said an official spokesperson.

Senior police officers headed by ADGP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, DIG, Sheikh Junaid; SP Leh, Nitya and others have been supervising and carrying out the rescue works since Friday night in coordination with civil volunteers, other departments and security forces, he added.

“Police personnel are also engaged and working on various rescue works. They are facilitating civilians and civil administration in other remote parts of Ladakh including Leh and Kargil which are affected by the unprecedented rainfall and flash floods,” he said.

Army comes to rescue

On being requisitioned by Ladakh administration, columns of Army undertook ‘flood relief operation’ in the upper reaches of Leh town following heavy rainfall and cloud burst on Friday night.

“Troops of Fire and Fury Corps swung into action on receipt of information, and flood relief columns, quick reaction teams and engineers task force with a strength of 10 officers, five JCOs and 240 other ranks along with specialist equipment were mobilised by Leh Sub Area,” said a Defence spokesperson.

Columns of the Army worked round the clock to provide all necessary assistance and support to the civilians.

“The columns were also instrumental in pumping out water, using sucker, provided assistance to the prominent Gompa in Leh town and surrounding areas,” he said.

