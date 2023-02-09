Clouds cloak Ludhiana; maximum temperature hovers at 21.6°

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:28 PM IST

According to the meteorological department, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours

Children enjoying the weather in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Due to a sudden rise in the temperature for the past few days, the district witnessed a cloudy day on Thursday.

While the maximum temperature remained 21.6° Celsius, the minimum was recorded at 8.8 degrees.

According to the meteorological department, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

The Ludhiana district had received 32 mm rainfall in the month of January, following which the city remained largely dry.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head department of climate change and agricultural meteorology Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said that a weak western disturbance has caused overcast conditions in the region. It has been largely caused due to the sudden rise in the temperature. She said that light showers are expected which would marginally bring down the temperature.

Kingra said that potato crops need protection as any further spell of rain may cause damage to the crop. However, windy conditions will continue to prevail in the region.

