Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Trace rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh on Saturday. Chances of light rain will continue on Sunday, but will diminish over the next two days, according to the weather department. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week.

According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards.

Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature went up from 32.9°C on Friday to 35.4°C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went down from 27.6°C on Friday to 26.6°C on Saturday, still but 3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 26°C and 28°C.

