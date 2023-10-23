Cloudy weather likely to continue: IMD

As per the India meteorological department (IMD), cloudy weather is likely to continue in the coming days. However, rain is unlikely. The cloudy weather is due to a western disturbance affecting the region and a fresh cyclonic circulation has also formed over north Haryana, but this is unlikely to lead to rain as per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh. As per the India meteorological department (IMD), cloudy weather is likely to continue in the coming days. However, rain is unlikely. The cloudy weather is due to a western disturbance affecting the region and a fresh cyclonic circulation has also formed over north Haryana, but this is unlikely to lead to rain as per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

He said that the disturbance is weak and had been strongest around Sunday which is why the sky remained cloudy during the day, but it will get weaker from Monday onwards and can continue till Wednesday.

Rain remains unlikely till the end of the month. With 23.7 mm rain in the city till now, it is 47.2% above normal for the corresponding period.

Day temperature went down from 30.9°C on Saturday to 28.1°C on Sunday because of this. It was 3.2 degrees below normal and the lowest since October 17 when it had gone down to 27.8°C due to rain at the start of the week.

Because of cloudy weather at night, the minimum temperature rose slightly from 15.6°C on Saturday to 15.8°C on Sunday, 0.6 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 31°C while the minimum temperature will stay around 17°C.

