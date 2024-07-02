CM announces hike in salary of HKRNL employees

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced 8% hike in the salary of 1.19 lakh employees (level 1, 2, and 3 categories) hired on contract through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL). CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

The decision will come to effect from July 1. There are 71,012 employees (level 1), 26,915 (in level 2) and 21,934 in level 3 and appointed under the deployment of contractual policy.

The CM made this announcement during a meeting with various labour unions and HKRNL employees, accompanied by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

He said reservation benefits have been given to Scheduled Caste and Backward Class youth among the employees hired under the Nigam.

Saini said that during the Congress government’s tenure, contractual employees hired under outsourcing policies part-1 and part-2 were exploited. Contractors neither provided EPF nor ESI benefits to the employees. Additionally, employees did not receive any benefits under labour fund schemes and contractors could terminate these employees at will, he said.

From July 1, level-1 employees posted in category-1 districts will receive ₹19,872, up from ₹18,400; level-2 employees salary has been hiked from ₹21,650 to ₹23,382, while level-3 employees will get ₹24,084 against ₹22,300 they were getting earlier.

In category-2 districts, level-1 employees will receive ₹17,550 in place of ₹16,250, level-2 employees will be paid ₹21,600 against their current salary ₹19,450, and level-3 employees salary has been increased from ₹20,100 to ₹21,708.

Similarly, in category-3 districts, level-1 employees will receive an increased salary from ₹15,050 to ₹16,254, level-2 employees will get ₹19,764 in place of ₹18,300 and level-3 employees ₹20,412, up from ₹18,900.