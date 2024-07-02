 CM announces hike in salary of HKRNL employees - Hindustan Times
CM announces hike in salary of HKRNL employees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced 8% hike in the salary of 1.19 lakh employees (level 1, 2, and 3 categories) hired on contract through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL).

CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)
The decision will come to effect from July 1. There are 71,012 employees (level 1), 26,915 (in level 2) and 21,934 in level 3 and appointed under the deployment of contractual policy.

The CM made this announcement during a meeting with various labour unions and HKRNL employees, accompanied by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

He said reservation benefits have been given to Scheduled Caste and Backward Class youth among the employees hired under the Nigam.

Saini said that during the Congress government’s tenure, contractual employees hired under outsourcing policies part-1 and part-2 were exploited. Contractors neither provided EPF nor ESI benefits to the employees. Additionally, employees did not receive any benefits under labour fund schemes and contractors could terminate these employees at will, he said.

From July 1, level-1 employees posted in category-1 districts will receive 19,872, up from 18,400; level-2 employees salary has been hiked from 21,650 to 23,382, while level-3 employees will get 24,084 against 22,300 they were getting earlier.

In category-2 districts, level-1 employees will receive 17,550 in place of 16,250, level-2 employees will be paid 21,600 against their current salary 19,450, and level-3 employees salary has been increased from 20,100 to 21,708.

Similarly, in category-3 districts, level-1 employees will receive an increased salary from 15,050 to 16,254, level-2 employees will get 19,764 in place of 18,300 and level-3 employees 20,412, up from 18,900.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM announces hike in salary of HKRNL employees
