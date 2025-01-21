CM announces horticulture college, hockey astro turf in Naraingarh

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced to establish horticulture college and hockey astroturf in the Naraingarh assembly constituency. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini laying the foundation stone of Naraingarh bus stand on Monday. (HT Photo)

The college will be affiliated with Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal.

The chief minister stated that high-mast lights will be installed in hockey astroturf at Badagarh stadium to ensure hockey players continue their practice sessions even after dusk.

The chief minister made these announcements while addressing a public meeting at Naraingarh assembly constituency.

Saini said that the state government will review the physical report of ‘Naraian Talab’ and submit it to the pond authority to ensure its renovation and restoration. He also declared the four-laning of the road from Patarheri to Shahzadpur - Naraingarh. To improve local infrastructure, the CM allocated ₹10 crore for the repair and renovation of PWD roads in the constituency. An additional ₹5 crore was announced for the repair of roads under the Marketing Board. In addition, he also announced ₹5 crore for the development of villages within the Naraingarh assembly constituency.

He highlighted that community centres have already been constructed in around 45 villages and assured that similar facilities will be provided gradually in the remaining villages.

The chief minister said that the state government had already announced the establishment of a cooperative sugar mill in Naraingarh. He said that either the existing mill will be established as a cooperative sugar mill, or an alternative cooperative mill will be set up. This decision will be implemented soon to ensure that the farmers of Naraingarh and surrounding areas do not face any further difficulties.

On this occasion, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10 development projects in the Naraingarh assembly constituency worth over ₹43 crore. While seven projects worth over ₹22 crore were inaugurated, foundation stone of three projects worth ₹21 crore were laid, according to a statement.