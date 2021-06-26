CM approves 1,122 cr for link roads in Punjab

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved ₹1,122 crore for repair of 8,198 km link roads and directed the Punjab Mandi Board to complete the project by March 31, 2022.

The CM ordered the allocation as part of the Link Road Repair Programme 2021-22 (Phase-IV), aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure in the state.

After assuming office in March 2017, the Amarinder government had given approval to the Mandi Board for undertaking repair of link roads in 12,581 villages across the state to provide easy access to the farmers for selling their crops in 1,872 mandis. As per the state policy, link roads become due for repair after every six years.

Giving details of the link roads/culverts and bridges constructed since April 2017, the secretary, Mandi Board, Ravi Bhagat said of the 64,878 km link roads in the state, repair/upgrade of 34,977 km had been completed in three phases, at a cost of ₹4,112 crore.