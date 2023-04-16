Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Self-proclaimed leaders of poor usurped students’ scholarship money, says CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Mehandpur (rupnagar)
Apr 16, 2023 12:39 AM IST

In an apparent attack on former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that some self-proclaimed leaders of weaker and underprivileged sections ruined the future of youth by usurping the scholarship money of the students.

Mehandpur (Rupnagar): In an apparent attack on former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that some self-proclaimed leaders of weaker and underprivileged sections ruined the future of youth by usurping the scholarship money of the students.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI)
WIthout naming Channi, Mann said: “These leaders backstabbed their community. They always misled people and didn’t take a single step to uplift the weaker sections.”

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Sri Guru Ravidas Sadhu Sampraday Society here.

“These leaders amassed huge wealth by plundering the public money. They sought votes in the name of eliminating poverty, but even after 75 years, the menace continues to jeopardise the progress of the state and its people,” Mann said.

He also slammed SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for issuing “baseless statements” against the state government. “This reflects the feudal mindset of these leaders who cannot digest that a government is working sincerely for the welfare of the common man. These leaders were rejected by the people due to such an anti-people mindset,” Mann said.

The CM gave a clarion call to people to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas to wipe out the various social maladies prevalent in the society. “The bani of Guru Ravidass ji is a lighthouse for the entire humanity,” the CM said.

