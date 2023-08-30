Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates 2nd edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the second edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ at an event at Bathinda’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium on Tuesday evening. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the second edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ at an event at Bathinda’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Paying tributes to the hockey legend Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day today, the CM digitally transferred a sum of ₹5.45 crore to 1,807 players who had been awaiting the reward money since 2017. These sportspersons had represented the country at many international events.

“More than 3 lakh players in different age groups are expected to participate in the competitions from block to the state level in different categories, Mann said after announcing the opening of the two-month-long sporting event. A total of 35 sports will be held in eight age groups. This year, five new sports — cycling, equestrian, rugby, wushu and volleyball (shooting) have been added.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the members of the Indian hockey team, hailing from the state, will be provided government jobs for excellent showing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“These players met me recently and expressed dissatisfaction that the government did not provide them jobs. It is a sorry state of affairs that the previous government did not keep its promise to the players. Today, I announce that the hockey players will be given jobs in the next 2-3 days. Currently, they are preparing for the Asian Games and if the coaches permit, these players will be flown to Punjab to present job letters,” the CM said.

“Keeping our promise to strengthen the sporting ecosystem, we have decided to provide ₹8 lakh each to 50 Punjabi players preparing for the Asian Games. The grant is aimed at boosting their morale,” the CM added.

Contrary to official information released earlier by the state government, CM Mann did not play volleyball with players at the inauguration of the event. Organisers did not cite any reason for a sudden change in the programme.