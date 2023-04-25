Make youth partner in socio-economic development of state, says Punjab CM

To make youth an active partner in the decision-making process of the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday kicked off the first-of-its-kind programme to have a direct interface with the youth.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a prize distribution ceremony, at Government Girls College, in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

Interacting with the girls’ students here at Government College for Girls, the CM said that India is a young nation with a sizeable population below 40. “This population can play an active role in nation-building provided that their unbounded energy is utilised in a positive manner. This programme is a step forward in this direction as it will make youngsters an equal partner in the social and economic progress of the state,” the CM said.

The chief minister further said that the state government will soon launch an exclusive electric vehicle-based shuttle service for the girls. He said that this service will be launched in the major cities of the state including Patiala, Ludhiana and Amritsar.

The CM, while exhorting the girls to come forward and play a decisive role in the field of active politics, said that it is the need of the hour for ensuring effective decision and law-making processes in the state. On the occasion, the CM also answered students’ queries besides announcing a grant worth ₹1 crore for the library block, ₹51 lakh for the state-of-the-art auditorium-cum-multipurpose hall and others.

Mann hands over 409 appointment letters

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over 409 appointment letters to newly recruited sub-divisional officers (SDOs), clerks, junior draftsmen and others in local government, PWD, technical education and general administration department.

Speaking on the occasion the CM said his government has ensured that youth get jobs as per their merit for which a transparent mechanism has been evolved. The CM also launched a placement portal/mobile app of the technical education department to apprise the youth about new vistas of employment. On the occasion cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO and chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua were also present.