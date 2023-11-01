CM blames predecessors for Punjab’s ills, Oppn skips debate

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann made a scathing attack on previous governments for all ills plaguing the border state while addressing the much-anticipated Main Punjab Bolda Haan open debate even as opposition leaders skipped the event in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann sits alone on stage addressing the Main Punjab Bolda Haan event in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The chairs meant for opposition leaders remained empty as they gave the open debate a miss. (HT Photo)

“It pains me to see how the previous leaders have looted the state of Punjab,” Mann said during his over 90-minute address to a packed audience at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University.

Mann was the only leader present on stage as the other four chairs remained empty with Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa besides Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal staying away from the event.

“For the last 25 to 30 days, the opposition leaders have only made excuses to skip the debate. Ever since I tweeted regarding the debate, they got scared and ran away,” the chief minister said.

He started his speech with the key Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, where he delved into its history and accused the governments of the parties that are now in the opposition for constructing the canal. He blamed opposition leaders for corruption in various sectors, including transport, finance and construction of toll plazas, when they were in power over several decades.

“The previous government stopped state-run AC buses from various cities in Punjab to Delhi in 2018. That time there were four buses that used to ply to Delhi. People were forced to pay exorbitant prices for travel in private buses. We started the buses again,” he said.

Mann elaborated on how there was deep-rooted corruption in the way the routes were set. “We have cancelled the permits of 39 buses that were plying without permit to Chandigarh,” he said.

Guns for Bajwa on toll tax

Pointing to the chair meant for leader of opposition Bajwa, Mann said he was the state PWD minister when he was on a spree to start toll plazas. “Janab tab PWD minister the aur toll par toll le rahe the. They made agreement with the company operators managing tolls for 25 years, those were full of breaches. We realised there were so many toll plazas that could have been closed earlier. We have closed 14 coming to power,” he said.

Mann added that the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana is on his hit list as he is aware how people going through it are looted. “If we have to pay so much to toll plazas, then why do we pay road tax?” he said.

On investment coming to the state, he said companies, such as Tata and Mahindra, were setting up plants in Punjab.

He said 35 students studying in government schools of Punjab were sent to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan-3. “They returned so inspired that they have vowed to stay on here and do something for the country rather than go abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, tight security was in place at the venue and across Ludhiana to prevent any untoward incident. Police detained supporters of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala outside PAU Gate No. 2 and whisked them away in a bus as a preventive measure. They were demanding the arrest of the accused in the case and justice for the singer’s family.

