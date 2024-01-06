CM distributes relief packages to disaster affected families

Amount of ₹9.88 crore was distributed as the first instalment for rehabilitation of 1,388 disaster affected families of Sirmaur district by chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Nahan today. He distributed a sum of ₹1.98 crore for 66 completely damaged houses with first instalment of ₹3 lakh to each family, ₹6.37 crore for 718 partially damaged houses, ₹1.15 crore for damage to 292 cow sheds and ₹38 lakh to other affected people. The CM said work on Renuka Dam would start soon, on which discussions have been held with the Delhi government and the Central government. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering on this occasion, CM said due to financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government, the state was presently going through a difficult phase. No attention was paid to generate the resources for the state and instead the BJP government took a loan of ₹14,000 crore in the year 2022-23. Taking these and many other issues into consideration, the present government presented its first budget with an eye on resource generation and to make the state self-reliant in the coming four years and the most prosperous state of the country in the coming next ten years.

The CM said work on Renuka Dam would start soon, on which discussions have been held with the Delhi government and the Central government. He said that a request was also made to the Central government to fund the power component in Kishau Hydroelectric Project on the basis of water component in 90:10 ratio between the Union and the state government or to provide interest free loan facility for 50 years in all the power components.

“I have also requested the Union government for increasing the royalty in the Dhaula Siddh, Luhri and Sunni hydro power projects which would generate adequate revenue for the state,” said Sukhu.

Speaking on the status of Hattis of the Transgiri region, CM said the notification issued by the Central government declaring Hatti community was not clear in its content and purpose. The state government sought clarification in this regard from the centre and after 12 hours of getting the clarification, the notification for providing Scheduled Tribe status to this community were issued.

Launching an attack on the BJP for playing with the future of the youth, CM said it was during the BJP regime that the HP Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur had become a hub of corruption. He said that the present state government disbanded this commission and now ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ had been set up in Hamirpur to ensure impartiality and transparency in the recruitment process to do justice with youth.

The CM said under Dr YS Parmar Student Loan Scheme, loan up to ₹20 lakh was being provided at 1% interest. He said that in the coming budget, he is going to bring a scheme to increase the income of farmers. Efforts are also being made to improve health facilities.

On the demand of the local MLA, the CM announced the approval of the road to all the four settlements from Main Road Burampapri, Palian Bhogpur Simbalwala to Gumti Bus Stand, Gumti and also announced the construction of a double lane bridge over the Roon river on the Bhogpur Simbalwala road. About 9,000 people from three panchayats of the area will benefit from this.

The CM announced construction of a road from Banog Dhar Kyari to Sabzi Mandi Kanshiwala.

Deputy speaker Vinay Kumar and MLA Ajay Solanki also spoke on the occasion and thanked the CM .

On this occasion, former MLAs Kunwar Ajay Bahadur and Kirnesh Jung, district Congress committee president Anand Parmar, senior Congress leaders and representatives of various Panchayats were present.