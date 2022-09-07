CM flags off 30 ambulances under National Ambulance Service 108

Shimla: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of 30 new ambulances from Shimla to different parts of the state under National Ambulance Service 108.

Interacting with the media on the occasion, the CM said the state government was committed to providing better health care facilities near door-step in the difficult geographical conditions and far-flung areas of the state and every possible facility was being extended to the patients so that they do not face any inconvenience in getting treatment.

He said that the National Ambulance Service was started on PPP in the state on December 25, 2010.

Thakur said that the government has dedicated 46 ambulances in the year 2019, 100 ambulances in the year 2020 and 50 ambulances in the year 2022, thus 196 ambulances were provided under the National Ambulance Service 108, to facilitate the people. Apart from this, the government has also dedicated 10 Jeevandhara Health Ambulances for public welfare in the year 2020, he said.

Thakur said that a total of 25 Chief Minister’s Mobile Clinic Vehicles have also been provided for public welfare, he said.

Thakur said that National Ambulance Service 108 has provided emergency services to about 18,25,695 beneficiaries in the state to date. He said that as many as 248 ambulances were providing services to the people of the state.

Principal secretary (health) Subhasish Panda, mission director NHM Hemraj Bairwa, and director of health services Dr Anita Mahajan were present on the occasion.