News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM flying squad conducted 2,236 raids, recovered 13 crore

CM flying squad conducted 2,236 raids, recovered 13 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2023 05:18 AM IST

A government spokesperson said a total of 727 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 768 individuals, and collection of penalties amounting to ₹13 crore

The Haryana chief minister’s flying squad conducted 2,236 raids/searches in 2023 in various government departments and non-governmental entities.

Haryana CM flying squad conducted 2,236 raids, recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13 crore. (HT)
Haryana CM flying squad conducted 2,236 raids, recovered 13 crore. (HT)

A total of 727 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 768 individuals, and collection of penalties amounting to ₹13 crore.

As many as 454 cases were registered against those involved in food adulteration and 255 cases against those running illegal establishments. Among other cases registered, there were 321 cases of irregularities in government departments, 187 of overloading/illegal mining, 108 of irregularities in government ration depots/mid-day meal stocks and 53 cases of GST theft.

