CM Jai Ram Thakur flies to Karsog to placate rebels

With rebellion in the party adding to the worries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with Sanjay Tandon, co-in-charge for party affairs in Himachal, flew to Karsog to placate the rebel candidate Yuvraj Kapoor.

Thakur is in firefighting mode and is at the forefront, along with other leaders to placate the rebels. Rebellion broke out in Karsog after the party dropped sitting legislator Hira Lal, who had threatened to resign from the party. BJP had fielded a new face, Desraj Kapoor, while Yuvraj Kapoor had filed his nomination as an independent candidate. “Yuvraj Kapoor has agreed to withdraw his nomination,” said the party co–media in charge Karan Nanda.

Meanwhile, the CM also addressed the election meeting in Balh ki Kothi Panchayat.

“Congress leaders have neither control over language nor decency restraint,” the CM said, adding, “Tickets were sold out in Congress. It’s not BJP, but their big responsible leaders who left Congress and joined BJP are certifying this. This is the ground reality of Congress which has ruled the nation for around five decades.”

The CM said that despite the Covid crisis, the developmental works in Himachal Pradesh were considerably way, beyond the earlier, Congress governments. Today, the country has got a strong leadership in the form of Narendra Modi. “It is a matter of good fortune for us that Modi Ji has a special affection for Himachal,” the CM said.

He said while Congress can harp about the Atal Tunnel as their gift to Himachal, the public knows the truth that who laid the foundation stone and who completed the work of this historic tunnel. “It was a dream project of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been fulfilled by current Prime Minister Narender Modi,’ he said.