CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates two blocks of Sardar Patel University in Mandi

: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur formally dedicated the second university of Himachal Pradesh in Mandi today by inaugurating two blocks of the university constructed by spending an amount of ₹16.18 crore.

Over 141 government and private colleges of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti and Kullu districts have been included under this state university named Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony at the auditorium of Dev Sadan, Mandi, the chief minister announced that college and university teachers would be provided revised UGC scales and notification in this respect would be issued within a month. He said that this day would go down in the annals of the state as a golden movement that the second government state university has come into existence in the state after 52 years with an aim to enable the youth to get higher education nearer to their area. He said after the formation of Himachal Pradesh, the first state university was established in Shimla on July 22, 1970.

While urging the faculty and students of the university to work diligently and with missionary zeal for the bright future of this institution, he said that this university has been named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a mark of respect for his contribution to building a united India by integrating the princely states. He said that a statue of Sardar Patel would be installed on the campus.

He said that having two universities would also increase PG seats and students would be able to take admission easily for higher education and the burden of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, would also be reduced.

While nostalgically remembering his college days, the CM said that Vallabh Government College, Mandi, during 1986-87 had over 4,000 students and even today it was the biggest college of the state with over 6,000 students. He said that whatever he has learnt during his college days, was helping him today to overcome different hurdles in life. He said that ₹27 crore had been spent on the construction of the Vallabh campus and it would be completed by September this year.

He said that appropriate land would be identified for setting up the campus of this university and till then classes would start from the existing campus in July this year.