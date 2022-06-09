Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Jai Ram Thakur using official machinery for party functions: Pratibha Singh
chandigarh news

CM Jai Ram Thakur using official machinery for party functions: Pratibha Singh

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh accused chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of using official machinery for party functions. She alleged that the people of Himachal were fed up with BJP’s misgovernance
“Government coffers are lying empty and the BJP is openly misusing the public money and the government machinery for its political rallies,” said State Congress chief Pratibha Singh. She accused chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of using official machinery for party functions. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh accused chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of using official machinery for party functions.

“Government coffers are lying empty and the BJP is openly misusing the public money and the government machinery for its political rallies,” said Pratibha Singh in a statement issued here today.

She alleged that the people of Himachal were fed up with BJP’s misgovernance, rising inflation and unemployment and had made up their mind to oust the party from power.

She said that she recently toured the Rampur and Anni assembly segments and there was great enthusiasm among the people towards the Congress.

A big gathering at the women empowerment function in Rampur has made it clear that the BJP’s days are numbered, she claimed, adding that women of the state were determined to show the BJP the door in the upcoming elections.

The state Congress chief claimed that the BJP these days was trying unsuccessfully to woo the people of the state.

“In its four-and-a-half-year tenure, the BJP government failed to do anything for the welfare of people and when the elections were drawing closer, the party is making announcements to mislead the public,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

She claimed that the BJP was apprehensive about its defeat in the Shimla municipal corporation elections.

The Congress president said that she would be on a tour to Kangra and visit Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Solan to attend meetings of the district units of the party. “The Himachal Congress is moving ahead in the state and will win the upcoming elections,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP