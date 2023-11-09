Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated water sports activities at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar.

CM Khattar launches water sports activities at Hathnikund

Khattar also took a boat ride accompanying tourism minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal.

He said that the tourism sector in Haryana is accelerating at a fast pace that will certainly enhance employment opportunities for the locals. In Haryana, the influx of tourists is growing, he added.

“A park is also being developed at the Barrage, which will be named after India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. There is a plan to create a wildlife safari project covering approximately 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts. The project is expected to commence soon,” Khattar said.

“In terms of tourism, there are numerous possibilities down the hill from Kalesar to Kalka, such as through foot trekking, cycle trekking and motor cycle etc., one can visit various places like Adi Badri, Lohgarh, Trilokpur Devi Temple and other such recreational places,” he said.

Later, the CM attended Jan Samvad events in Pratap Nagar and Chhachhrauli blocks of the district.

He said that the state government has worked to provide relief to the public from an environment of fear, corruption, and discrimination while making radical changes in the system of the state.

“Our government has worked for the welfare of every class, including farmers, labourers, the poor, and the needy. The energy we receive from the dedication towards Haryana constantly motivates us to work for the state’s progress and to serve the public,” he said.

During the ‘samvad’, the chief minister announced various developmental projects for Pratap Nagar, including a park and gym worth ₹40 lakh on 2 acres, the launch of a special bus service for female students from Pratap Nagar to Jagadhari, laying of sewerage pipelines similar to the city in the Pratap Nagar village, construction work of two roads from Pratap Nagar to the villages etc. He also announced a grant of ₹500,000 from his discretionary fund to Avesta Foundation.

