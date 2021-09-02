CM launches ‘Innovation Mission Punjab’ to boost start-up sector

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched the “Innovation Mission Punjab”, a public-private partnership that aims at brining in the best global investors and experts to catalyse start-ups.

Speaking at the virtual launch event, the CM said that the mission will unleash Punjab’s growth potential and create a thriving economy by generating jobs and inviting investment.

He said the mission will mobilise a global pool of ambassadors and partners for investment, mentorship and market access. The mission will also leverage the strength of the Punjabi diaspora, allowing them to partake in this renewed growth story of the state, besides running focused programmes to encourage entrepreneurship amongst women, he said.

On the occasion, an ideathon was also announced in partnership with incubators, inviting budding entrepreneurs, young professionals and students across the state.

Showcasing Punjab as an entrepreneurial state with a strong footprint of entrepreneurs across the world and India, the CM said that the state has a burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem with 450 start-ups and 20+ incubators.

As partners, the department of agriculture, industries and commerce, Mandi Board and Startup Punjab are providing over ₹30 crores in cash and kind, including operating expenses for the first three years, 10 year rent-free lease for 12,000 square feet at Kalkat Bhavan and support to startups and incubators in the state.

Describing innovation as the important factor in the start-ups, eminent economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia said the mission would get going in true sense once the things get back to normal and a post-Covid scenario emerges. He mentioned digital connectivity and artificial intelligence as key areas of the start-up sector.