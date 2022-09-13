CM lays foundation stones for projects worth 61 cr in Drang

Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh’ programme at Hardgalu of Drang Assembly Constituency of Mandi district and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹61.2 crore on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh had established many milestones during its glorious journey of 75 years. The chief minister said that unprecedented development had taken place in the state during the tenure of the present government. Efforts had been made by the state government for the overall development of each region of the state and every section of society, he said.

The CM said that the state government had provided every possible help to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also listed the development works carried out in the Drang assembly segment in the last five years.

On this occasion, the chief minister announced ₹10 lakh for the construction of a sports ground in Government Senior Secondary School, Kufri. He also announced the upgradation of Government Middle Schools, Khil, and Futakhal to Government High Schools. He said that science classes would be started in Government Senior Secondary School, Gharan, and Government High Schools of Gahang, Sanwad and Garlog would be upgraded to Government Senior Secondary Schools. The chief minister also announced making a budget provision for the construction of the Press Club building in Padhar.

