close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Mann hits out at Centre after Punjab R-Day tableau rejected

CM Mann hits out at Centre after Punjab R-Day tableau rejected

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 04:34 PM IST

This is for the second consecutive year that Punjab’s tableau has not made it to the Republic Day parade

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of deliberately excluding Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day celebrations with an intention “to wipe out opposition-ruled states from displaying their culture”.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of deliberately excluding Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day celebrations. (HT file photo)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of deliberately excluding Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day celebrations. (HT file photo)

“This is for the second consecutive year that Punjab’s tableau has been deliberately kept out of the cultural parade. We have done all formalities in advance as required by any state. However, we got a letter today from the Centre informing us that Punjab’s tableau won’t be part of the Republic Day parade,” Mann said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The chief minister accused the Centre of favouring BJP-ruled states at the Republic Day parade. “Of the 20 states whose tableaux have been approved for the cultural showcase, most are BJP-ruled states,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that even AAP-ruled Delhi’s tableau has not been approved.

Showing pictures of the three tableaux prepared by the Punjab public relations department as sought by the Centre, Mann said: “It is disheartening to see how the (Narendra) Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is out to finish Punjab from the cultural scenario of India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out