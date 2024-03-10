CM Mann lays stones of development projects worth 869 crore in Sangrur

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹869 crore in his home district, Sangrur. In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹ 869 crore in his home district, Sangrur. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering during the Vikas Kranti rally here on Saturday, the chief minister said that 80-bed Mother Child Hospital (MCH) at Dhuri; 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kauhrian; and 30-bed Rural hospital at Cheema village are in the pipeline. He added that these health facilities would be equipped with ultra-modern equipment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Attacking the Opposition in the state, the chief minister said that the exchequer of the state was never empty, but the political leaders lacked the intention to ensure the well-being of the common man due to which they didn’t make any effort for the welfare of the people.

He alleged that these parties (earlier) had looted crores of money from the state for personal benefits.

Mann said that every single penny from the state exchequer was being spent on the well-being of the people. He called upon people to ensure the victory of the party on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats so that he could effectively combat the “discriminatory policies” of the Union government.

Taking a jibe at former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s return to the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann said that he was a “political deadwood” who had never been able to win this seat due to a “complete disconnect with the masses”. He said that though the Dhindsa family had claimed it as their “ghar waapsi” in the Akali Dal, they could “never return to the houses of the common man who knows that they were good for nothing”.