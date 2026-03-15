Punjab CM Mann slams Shah for ignoring state’s key issues

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that his visit to the state focused on attacking the Punjab government while ignoring key issues affecting people. The CM said the BJP did not have enough leaders in the state and may attempt to induct leaders from other parties to field candidates for the 2027 assembly polls. (HT Photo)

Mann said residents had expected announcements on minimum support price (MSP), farm loan waivers and a special economic package for the state, but were left disappointed. “Amit Shah came to Punjab only to speak against us and left without addressing the real concerns of the people,” the CM said.

‘BJP a scooter party’

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plans to contest the 2027 assembly elections independently, Mann questioned the party’s organisational strength in the state. “In Punjab, the BJP is a ‘scooter party’ that dreams of capturing power in 2027 with the help of Congress. From where will the BJP bring 117 candidates to contest alone in Punjab?” he asked.

He claimed that the BJP does not have enough leaders in the state and may attempt to induct leaders from other parties to field candidates.

‘Centre withholding Punjab’s funds’

Mann also accused the BJP-led Centre of discriminating against Punjab by withholding funds. He alleged that the Centre has not released the state’s Rural Development Fund (RDF), GST dues and around ₹1,600 crore in flood relief compensation.

Responding to remarks about Arvind Kejriwal visiting Punjab, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a national party and its leaders campaign across the country. “If Amit Shah can come from Delhi for party activities in Punjab, why can’t Arvind Kejriwal?” he asked, adding: “Even I canvass in the entire India. Is Amit Shah from Kolkatta (Bathinda)? Is he not from Delhi? If he can come for party activity in Punjab, why cant Arvind Kejriwal. We are also a national party like BJP.”

On the issue of drugs and gangsters, Mann said the Union government had failed to address the problem at the national level. He referred to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, alleging that he is lodged in a Gujarat jail and not being brought to Punjab.

Questions Centre on tackling drug smuggling

The CM also questioned the Centre’s role in tackling drug smuggling. “Stopping drug smuggling from across the border is the Centre’s responsibility, yet our government is installing anti-drone systems with its own funds,” he said.

On the Union minister’s claim that nearly 45% of the heroin smuggling business in India is linked to Punjab, the CM said: “From where is it coming? The entire nation knows that around 3,000 kg of drugs were seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat but no meaningful action has been taken against those responsible,” he added.

He concluded by saying that divisive politics would not succeed in Punjab. “Punjab’s soil is fertile, but the seeds of the BJP’s politics of religion and hatred will never grow here,” he added.