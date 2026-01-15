CM Mann to appear before Akal Takht, skip Prez event

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will skip the Golden Jubilee Convention at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), an event presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, as he is scheduled to appear before the Sikh clergy on Thursday over alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh tenets. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will skip the Golden Jubilee Convention at Guru Nanak Dev University, an event presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, as he is scheduled to appear before the Sikh clergy on Thursday over alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh tenets. (PTI File)

Summoned for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding Sikh traditions and tenets by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Mann will appear before him on Thursday at the secretariat of the highest Sikh temporal seat.

A spokesperson of the Takht secretariat said, “The timing of the CM’s appearance is scheduled from 12pm to 2pm, during which he will give clarification about his remarks.

As per sources close to the jathedar, the case of missing 328 sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in record of the SGPC is also likely to be part of the interaction to be held between the jathedar and the CM in a closed-door appearance.

The SGPC has made special arrangements in the Golden Temple complex in the wake of the CM’s appearance.

This development follows the recent registration of an FIR against 16 individuals regarding the 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib—an issue Mann claims the SGPC is using as a “shield” to protect political associates.

Following the summons, Mann had publicly stated that he would appear before the Takht and abide by its directions.

“Sri Akal Takht Sahib is sacred for every Sikh. Any command or order from the highest temporal seat of Sikhs is acceptable with full reverence and will be obeyed. I will walk barefoot before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh and not as a chief minister,” Mann had said in a post on X on January 5. “For me, the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is supreme and will always remain so,” he added.

Mann is the third sitting Punjab chief minister to be summoned by the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat after Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala. Badal was summoned in 1979 by then jathedar Sadhu Singh Bhaura over his role in the Sikh–Nirankari clash that left 13 Sikh protesters dead in Amritsar. Barnala was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering police action inside the Golden Temple. He eventually sought atonement two years later in 1988.

Murmu to attend GNDU event

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, who is arriving here on Thursday to make a presence at the historic golden jubilee convocation as chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “This 50th convocation is not just an academic ceremony; it is a proud celebration of five decades of excellence, service, and contribution of GNDU to the nation. We are deeply honoured that the President will be with us on this historic day.”

Gulab Chand Kataria, governor of Punjab and chancellor of the university, will be the guest of honour on this occasion. Honorary doctorates (honoris causa) will be conferred upon Vikramajit Singh Sahney (Member, Rajya Sabha, entrepreneur & philanthropist) and Jasvir Gill (CEO, Alert Enterprise, Inc, California, US).

High security arrangements in place for Prez Jalandhar visit

Jalandhar High security arrangements have been put in place for the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on Friday.

The Jalandhar police administration has declared the entire area surrounding the NIT as no flying zone, besides deploying police personnel across the campus.