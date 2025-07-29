CM Mann to flag off bullock cart race at mega Ludhiana event

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will formally relaunch traditional bullock cart races in the state on Tuesday. The grand event will be held at the football stadium in Mehma Singh Wala village, located in the Gill constituency of Ludhiana. This will mark the beginning of a new era for one of Punjab’s oldest sporting traditions, once a staple of rural life and fairs across the state. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will formally relaunch traditional bullock cart races in the state on Tuesday. The grand event will be held at the football stadium in Mehma Singh Wala village, located in the Gill constituency of Ludhiana. (HT File)

The much-anticipated event follows the passage of the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act and the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Bullock Cart Race) Rules, 2025. These legislative changes have cleared the legal hurdles that had halted bullock cart races for years.

On Monday, MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Baltej Pannu, chief spokesperson of the Nasha Mukti Morcha, visited the venue to review preparations. They described the upcoming event as a celebration of Punjab’s cultural roots and expressed gratitude to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for restoring the pride of traditional rural sports.

“This is a historic moment for Punjab. The CM has not only revived a cherished tradition but also shown his connection with the people and culture of the state,” said Pannu, adding that Mann will also hold an interaction with participants and enthusiasts of bullock cart racing during the event.

The district administration, under the supervision of senior officials, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Thousands are expected to attend the event, which will feature races, traditional performances, and cultural displays.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed the amendment bill earlier this year, after which President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on February 27. With this, Punjab joined a select list of states that have legislated for the revival of such traditional sports under regulated conditions.

With the return of bullock cart racing, the state aims to strike a balance between tradition and regulation, giving rural youth an opportunity to reconnect with their roots while ensuring animal welfare norms are strictly followed.