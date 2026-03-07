CM Mann urges women to join politics, shape Punjab’s future

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged young women to actively enter politics and take part in decision-making, saying a stronger democracy and a progressive Punjab can only be achieved when women play a central role in governance. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann honouring the beneficiaries during the state-level International Women’s Day function at Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a state-level function to mark International Women’s Day at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Mann called on girls to step forward as equal partners in shaping the state’s future. He said Punjab cannot become a front-runner in the country without women’s full participation in governance, the economy and politics.

The chief minister said that while women have excelled in many sectors, politics has traditionally remained male-dominated and it is time for women to claim their rightful place in public leadership.

“Girls have outnumbered boys in many areas, but politics has long been viewed as a male domain. That must change. Women must come forward and become active participants in policy-making and decision-making,” he said.

Highlighting women’s achievements across sectors, Mann said girls are excelling in education, administration, science and entrepreneurship. He added that the Punjab government has taken several steps to empower women by opening more opportunities in governance and administration.

The chief minister noted that several women officers have been appointed as deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police in the state. He also announced that Punjab has opened Fire Fighting Services to women after removing restrictive conditions that earlier prevented their entry.

On the occasion, Mann felicitated several women achievers, including girls who recently cleared the Union Public Service Commission examinations. Cabinet minister Baljit Kaur and other dignitaries were also present.