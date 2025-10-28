CM meets Prez, invites her for events marking 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend the events commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur at the holy city of Anandpur Sahib.

During a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Mann urged the President to join the events to mark the auspicious occasion, which falls on November 25. The chief minister said modalities for the President’s visit will be finalised very soon. He said that the details of the programme have been shared with the President and she was urged to attend these events as per convenience.

Mann said that the commemorative events have already begun from Saturday after the Punjab government performed ‘ardas’ at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital. Later, a grand ‘kirtan darbar’ was organised at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, he said. According to the chief minister, from November 1 to 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He further said ‘kirtan darbars’ will be organised in towns and cities sanctified by Guru’s visits, and on November 18, a kirtan darbar will be held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the CM, a nagar kirtan would be organised from Srinagar on November 19 in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will participate. On November 20, three nagar kirtans will be initiated from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot and Gurdaspur. The four nagar kirtans will culminate at Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

Mann said that from November 23 to 25, the state government would organise massive events at Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the occasion.

On November 24, a special session of the Punjab assembly will take place in Sri Anandpur Sahib, where prominent personalities will share reflections on the Guru ji’s life, philosophy and his sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights.

Similarly, cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal met Puducherry CM N Rangasamy and extended a formal invitation to attend the commemorative functions in Anandpur Sahib. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains met Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar to extend a formal invitation.