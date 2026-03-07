CM Saini invites Singapore industries to invest in Haryana

The president of the Singapore India Business Forum, Prasoon Mukherjee met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday and held discussions regarding industrial investment in Haryana, trade cooperation and opportunities available for Singaporean companies in the state. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets Singapore India Business Forum president Prasoon Mukherjee at Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said that the chief minister invited the Singapore India Business Forum and investors from Singapore to explore investment opportunities in Haryana. Saini said that the Haryana government is continuously making efforts to promote industries in the state and provide a conducive environment for investors. The government is encouraging investments through transparent policies, simplified procedures, and improved infrastructure, said Saini, according to a press release.

He further stated that the state government is committed to extending full support to investors and assured that investors coming to Haryana will not face any difficulties, and their interests will be fully protected. During the meeting, discussions were also held on a proposal to establish a business centre of the Singapore India Business Forum in Gurugram.

On this occasion, Parsoon Mukherjee invited CM Saini to visit Singapore. He said that investors associated with the Forum, in collaboration with the Singapore government, are highly enthusiastic about exploring investment opportunities in Haryana, and there are wide prospects for cooperation in various sectors in the future, according to a press release.