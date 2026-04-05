CM Saini rolls out ₹120-cr infra works push for Faridabad

Haryana government is committed to making Faridabad one of the cleanest cities in the country, said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday while laying foundation stones for four major development projects worth ₹120.76 crore in Faridabad. On this occasion, the CM also issued e-appointment letters to around 1,331 youths selected in the mega employment fair held at JC Bose University. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said these projects included the construction of a rest house at a cost of ₹50.61 crore, construction of a dispensary-cum-CMO office at ₹41.70 crore, laying of sewerage lines in various areas at ₹25 crore, and construction of a school building in Old Faridabad at ₹3.45 crore.

While unveiling a cleanliness mascot, Saini appealed to citizens to actively participate in the cleanliness drive. On this occasion, the CM also issued e-appointment letters to around 1,331 youths selected in the mega employment fair held at JC Bose University.

The CM stated that 44 CM announcements have been made in this area over the past 11.5 years; 24 have been completed and work on the remaining is progressing rapidly. He emphasised that the government delivers on its promises, citing that 60 out of 217 manifesto commitments have been fulfilled within one and a half years, with work ongoing on the rest.

‘Adequate stock available of LPG, fuel in Haryana’

The CM reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in Haryana, and adequate stock is available at all 4,032 petrol pumps and gas agencies in the state. He urged people not to pay attention to rumours and to avoid panic buying.

He said that the 2026–27 budget included major decisions for farmers, women, youth, workers, and the poor. He added that ‘Viksit Faridabad’ is not just a dream but a comprehensive vision ensuring better education, healthcare, employment, and an improved quality of life for every citizen.