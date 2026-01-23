CM Sukhu dedicates ₹76-crore projects for Kangra’s Sulah constituency

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to the Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra district on Thursday, laid foundation stones and performed inaugurations of 14 development projects worth ₹76.41 crore. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with students during his visit to the Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He also inaugurated the newly upgraded Sulah tehsil on the occasion. The chief minister inaugurated a double-lane bridge across Moal khad on Hamirpur-Sujanpur-Thural-Maranda road constructed at a cost of ₹ 12.57 crore, a bridge over Moal khad on Malag-Malaha link road built with an outlay of ₹3.57 crore.

He also inaugurated a combined office building at Dheera completed with an outlay of ₹10.82 crore and dedicated a ₹5.02-crore Community Health Centre building at Dheera to the people.

Besides, he also dedicated the Health Sub-Centre building at Kharul completed at a cost of ₹16 lakh and a ₹15-lakh Health Sub-Centre building at Bhoda.

Apart from this, he inaugurated a ₹25-lakh Health Sub-Centre building at Kona, ₹89-lakh Veterinary Hospital building at Sulah and ₹49-lakh Veterinary Dispensary building at Moondhi.

The chief minister also inaugurated a ₹50-lakh additional accommodation of Government High School, Bhattu Samula, ₹5.45-crore improvement of distribution system of WSS Jharet Rajhoon and WSS Prour Kharot in Palampur tehsil.

The chief minister dedicated the ₹31.69-crore group piped water supply scheme for parts of Bhawarna and Bhedu Mahadev block and Ghaloon (Malnoon).

He also laid the foundation stones of a ₹2.87-crore bridge over Moul khad on Gallu Bhoda to Shivnagar road and announced ₹2 crore for additional complex of Chaudhary Tara Chand Government Senior Secondary School in Gaggal, Dheera tehsil.

Sukhu announces ₹1,500 for all eligible women of Sulah

During his visit to the constituency, the chief minister declared that all eligible women will be provided financial assistance of ₹1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samaan Nidhi Yojna.

He also announced a series of welfare, development and employment initiatives aimed at strengthening social security, infrastructure and public services in the region, including upgrade of Bhawarna town into a nagar panchayat and opening of a Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) division in Sulah.

Addressing a large public meeting, the chief minister said the state government was making continuous and sincere efforts for the overall development of Kangra district. He said expansion of Kangra Airport was underway and that affected people were being given fair compensation for their land. He said the airport expansion would bring economic prosperity to the region, boost tourism and generate employment opportunities at the local level, ensuring that youth would not be compelled to migrate to metropolitan cities like Delhi or Chandigarh even for small jobs.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to employment generation, the chief minister said large-scale recruitment was being undertaken in the public sector, particularly in the police department. He announced that the state government would soon recruit 800 police constables to strengthen the law enforcement machinery. He said special consideration would be given to youth who had returned home after serving under the Agniveer scheme introduced by the Union government. These youth would be absorbed into the Himachal Pradesh Police and be provided stable employment up to the age of 58, along with the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).