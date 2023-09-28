CM Sukhu invites Himachali diaspora in UAE to invest in state’s green sector

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invited the Himachali diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in various green sectors, including tourism, green hydrogen, food processing, information and technology, and solar power. During a virtual interaction with the Himachalis residing in the UAE from Shimla on Thursday, the chief minister emphasised the crucial role that the Himachali diaspora plays in the state’s progress and assured them of government support for their investment in these sectors. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives a cheque of ₹ 11 lakh from Himachali community in the UAE, in collaboration with Team Ek Prayas, as part of donation towards Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

Terming the Himachali community in the UAE as “ambassadors of the state’s rich culture”, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is their home and they can always reach out for help if they encounter any difficulty. He added: “Development of tourism sector is among the priority of the government, with Kangra district set to be developed as ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state. For this, infrastructure upgrades are already underway, including expansion of the Kangra airport, establishment of heliports in every district and improving road connectivity.”

Sukhu said the state government is committed to make Himachal self-reliant in the next four years and one of the country’s most prosperous states in the next 10 years. He added that the education and healthcare sectors are also undergoing transformation, with the introduction of robotic surgery in medical colleges and the opening of Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools in each of the 68 assembly segments in a phased manner. Additionally, the government is providing 50% subsidy for setting up solar power projects and for the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks and e-taxis to create employment opportunities for youth, he said.

The Himachali community in the UAE, in collaboration with Team Ek Prayas, presented a cheque of ₹11 lakh to the chief minister towards Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023, which is being utilised for aiding disaster relief efforts across the state. The CM expressed gratitude for the significant contribution.

