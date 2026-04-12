CM Sukhu lays foundation stone of ₹260-crore development works in Una

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for site development and infrastructure works under the Bulk Drug Park project of national importance, currently under construction at Polian Beet in the Haroli subdivision of Una district estimated at a cost of ₹250 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel to be built at Panjuana at a cost of ₹10 crore. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for site development and infrastructure works under the Bulk Drug Park project of national importance, currently under construction at Polian Beet in the Haroli subdivision of Una district estimated at a cost of ₹250 crore. (HT Photo)

The CM said that the Bulk Drug Park project is of national significance. He directed officials to expedite the work of the project. He emphasized that the progress in the work should be clearly visible within the next six to eight months. He added that this project would generate extensive employment opportunities for local youth and in the times to come, this region would emerge as a modern industrial city.

He stated that this industrial complex, being developed at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, would lend new strength to the country’s pharmaceutical sector. This project will make India globally competitive in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and will reduce dependence on foreign nations for raw materials used in medicines. Only three Bulk Drug Parks are being developed across the country, one of which is being established in Haroli which is a matter of great pride for the state.

The CM announced that the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana has been launched with the aim of providing financial assistance to students in the state for their higher education. Under this scheme, loan facilities are being made available to students at a nominal interest rate of just one percent.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government is working with the objective of securing a global identity for the Haroli region on the industrial map. In this direction, work on numerous significant development projects is currently underway, which has injected fresh momentum into the region’s holistic development.