CM writes to PU chancellor regarding senate elections

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has written to Panjab University (PU) chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding holding of senate elections in the varsity. This move comes after various leaders of other parties had alleged that Mann is not doing enough to expedite the already delayed elections. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

In his letter, Mann stated that it is a highly emotive issue of the state. He said that Panjab University was constituted under the Panjab University Act, 1947 (Act VII of 1947) and was established to compensate the state of Punjab for the loss of its main University at Lahore subsequent to the partition of the country. After bifurcation of the State in 1966, the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 maintained its status, meaning that the university continued to function as it was and its jurisdiction over the areas that were comprised in the present state of Punjab continued as such.

He also said that there is resentment amongst the teachers, professionals, technical members, graduates of the university and representatives of various constituencies for the delay in senate elections. He said that this delay has sparked widespread anxiety within the university’s academic and alumni communities about how the democratic election process might be replaced by nominations.

He has asked the vice-president to advise the Panjab University administration and the UT administration to conduct the elections.

This move comes after Mann is expected to visit Panjab University on Wednesday to attend the Punjab Vision 2047 event. Senators meanwhile had also met with Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday.

He added that since the varsity was set up, its senate was constituted after every four years, with the members elected through a democratic process. “Strangely, the elections to the senate have not been conducted this year, though over the last six decades these were held regularly in the months of August and September of the relevant year. Failure to conduct elections to the university senate, whose current term ended on October 31, has not only disenchanted stakeholders but is also against the canons of any good governance and the law,” he further alleged.

The senate is the apex body of the university, overseeing all of its affairs, concerns and property. All decisions related to academics and the budget require its final approval. It comprises 91 members, including 47 from eight faculty constituencies, while the rest are nominated or ex-officio members. Its term ended on October 31, 2024.