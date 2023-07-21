CM’s flying finds illegal coal at Yamunanagar brick kiln, case lodged

A day after a team of chief minister’s flying squad found illegal coal at a brick kiln in Yamunanagar’s Damla area, police on Thursday registered a case against the owner Ajay Bansal.

A day after a team of chief minister’s flying squad found illegal coal at a brick kiln in Yamunanagar’s Damla area, police on Thursday registered a case against the owner Ajay Bansal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The squad has alleged that Bansal had conspired with the officials and the employees of thermal plant to get the coal being used there, transported to his site without any bill.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar from the squad told the police that based on a tip-off, his team raided M/S Ambey Bricks and found coal at the kiln.

When questioned about the bills, clerk Gurmail said that it was being supplied from the thermal plant, but he had no knowledge about the bills.

Later, executive engineer of the plant Bhisham Kumar reached the spot and said that it was not from their site.

However, the coal was in large quantities and we have videos of it being unloaded.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (misappropriation) of the Indian Penal Code at Yamunanagar Sadar police station against Bansal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}