Punjab CM’s wedding: Jathedar slams checking of van carrying Guru Granth Sahib

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday objected to the checking of a van ferrying the Guru Granth Sahib for the wedding rituals of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh.

During the CM’s wedding on July 7, the holy book was brought to his official residence from a gurdwara. Before the vehicle entered the premises, two security personnel stopped it for checking using scanners. A video of this act was shared on social media, inviting criticism from Sikh groups, who called it “disrespect” to the Guru.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, led by its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, met Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking action in the case. After the meeting, the jathedar said: “What happened is unfortunate, as Guru Granth Sahib is our Guru and supreme for us. Checking the van carrying Palki Sahib is not fair. Such incidents hurt the Sikh sentiments.”

Meanwhile, SGPC chief Dhami said it was even more hurtful that the incident took place at the residence of the state’s chief minister, who should be committed to the promotion and respect of every religion.