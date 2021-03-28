Coach booked for raping 14-year-old in Jind school

A wrestling coach was booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl at the government school of a village in Jind on Saturday, police said.

The victim is a Class-8 student in the same school. In his complaint, the victim’s father had said his daughter had been taking wrestling coaching after school hours. “My daughter had gone for wrestling coaching when the accused took her to a room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anybody about the sexual assault,” he said.

Jind women’s police station house officer (SGO) Prem Kumari said they had booked the accused under Section 376(3) (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“ We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. An investigation has been initiated into the matter,” Kumari said.