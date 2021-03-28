Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Coach booked for raping 14-year-old in Jind school
chandigarh news

Coach booked for raping 14-year-old in Jind school

Minor was taking wrestling coaching after school hours; accused allegedly threatened to kill victim if she told anybody about sexual assault
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The victim is a Class-8 student in the same school. (Representative Photo/HT File)

A wrestling coach was booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl at the government school of a village in Jind on Saturday, police said.

The victim is a Class-8 student in the same school. In his complaint, the victim’s father had said his daughter had been taking wrestling coaching after school hours. “My daughter had gone for wrestling coaching when the accused took her to a room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anybody about the sexual assault,” he said.

Jind women’s police station house officer (SGO) Prem Kumari said they had booked the accused under Section 376(3) (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“ We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. An investigation has been initiated into the matter,” Kumari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP