Coaching student’s mobile phone snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 37

A coaching centre student lost his mobile phone to snatchers in Sector 37 on Thursday.

The victim, Shaurya Dutt, 23, a resident of Sector 37, told the police that he was a student of Bulls Eye Coaching Centre in Sector 34. On Thursday, he was using his Apple iPhone while waiting for his friend near Government School, Sector 37, when two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and sped away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the motorcycle did not have a number plate. On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-39 police station. They are scanning CCTV footage from near the crime scene to get clues about the accused.

Snatchers who targeted woman in Pinjore arrested

The Panchkula police have arrested a Rupnagar resident who allegedly snatched the gold chain of a woman who was out for an evening walk in Pinjore on May 17.

The accused was identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Tajpura village in Rupnagar district.

He was arrested by a team led by detective staff in-charge Satbir Singh on Thursday.

Police said he was among the three motorcycle-borne men who had snatched the chain of Pinjore resident Rajni. Police have already arrested the other two accused and a woman in the case. They are all facing a snatching case registered at the Pinjore police station. If proven, Section 379-A of the IPC carries a jail term up to 10 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}