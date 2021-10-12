Coal crisis: No power cuts planned in Chandigarh

After reviewing the electricity supply situation in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday said that there are no plans for scheduled power cuts.

“We are carefully monitoring power situation in the city, and at present we have adequate supply for meeting the city’s demand,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

As most of the city’s power comes from hydroelectricity plants, the administration doesn’t see any major disturbance due to the pan-India coal crisis. “However, in case the demand from other states creates issues at the central level, we will take remedial measures immediately. We will be reviewing the situation daily,” said Pal.

The Centre had reduced the UT’s power allocation from 300 MW to 250 MW on October 8. However, UT officials have maintained that the supply is more than adequate to meet the present demand.

On October 10, the peak demand was 226 MW and minimum demand was 166 MW. On October 9, the peak demand had reached 247 MW, still lower than the central allocation.