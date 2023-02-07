Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Harnoor, Arjun help Chandigarh fight back

Led by half-centuries from Harnoor Singh and skipper Arjun Azad, Chandigarh posted 189/3 at the end of second day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match being played at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium.

Chandigarh bowled out Maharashtra for 415 before lunch, with Digvijay Patil (140) as top scorer. Resuming Maharashtra’s overnight score of 329/7, Digvijay and Sohan Jamale stitched a 66-run partnership.

But Tushar Joshi broke the partnership as he bowled out Sohan (27) with 389/8 on the board. One over before lunch, Yuvraj Choudhary trapped a well-settled Digvijay, followed by AR Nishad (4) in the same over to wrap up visitors for 415.

Overnight batter Digvijay scored 140 off 231 balls with the help of 20 boundaries. Paras (4/101) took the maximum share of four wickets for Chandigarh, followed by Yuvraj (3/64). Rohit Dandha and Tushar shared one each.

Chandigarh’s first innings kicked off with a disastrous start as opener Pradeep Yadav (15) fell cheaply. Skipper Arjun along with Harnoor played the anchor roles with an 80-run partnership to steer the innings beyond 100.

AR Nishad got rid of Arjun when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Porwal. Arjun scored a half century in 65 balls with six boundaries. Harnoor continued to hold the fort and shared another valuable 83-run partnership with new batter Tushar.

Three overs earlier before the stumps, Nishad (2/43) dismissed Tushar (35) in the form of his second wicket of the innings and left the side at 188/3. An unbeaten Harnoor scored 84 runs off 170 balls by smashing ten boundaries. Chandigarh is still trailing by 226 runs.

Kartik bowls Chandigarh Bash Academy to win

Riding on Kartik Chadha’s 5/29, Chandigarh Bash Academy beat Sukhwinder Cricket Academy by 118 runs during 1st DP Azad Sports Trophy at Cricket Hub in Mohali on Monday. Batting first, Chandigarh Bash Academy were bowled out for 274 in 39.4 overs. Kamal Jojra scored 77 runs, while Arjun Rajput made 62 runs. In reply, Sukhwinder Cricket Academy were bowled out for 156 runs in 28.2 overs. Kartik scalped five wickets for the winning team.

Brief scores: Chandigarh Bash Academy: 274 all out in 39.4 overs (Kamal Jojra 77, Arjun Rajput 62, Ishmeet Sandhu 4/33) beat Sukhwinder Cricket Academy: 156 all out in 28.2 overs (Gurshaan 32, Kartik Chadha 5/29) by 118 runs