close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cold spell persists in Punjab, Haryana; Patiala coldest at 4.4°C

Cold spell persists in Punjab, Haryana; Patiala coldest at 4.4°C

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2024 01:38 PM IST

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions over the weekend

Cold conditions continued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday with Patiala recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4°C.

Students on their way to school on a cold and smoggy winter morning. The meteorological department in Chandigarh issued an orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions over the weekend in Punjab and Haryana. (HT Photo)
Students on their way to school on a cold and smoggy winter morning. The meteorological department in Chandigarh issued an orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions over the weekend in Punjab and Haryana. (HT Photo)

Fog enveloped many places in the two states, while the minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above the normal at several places.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Punjab sees bumper rice produce despite floods, courtesy short-duration varieties

Amritsar in Punjab experienced cold conditions at a minimum temperature of 8.4°C, four notches above the normal, while Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.8°C, according to a report from the meteorological department in Chandigarh.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold conditions with minimum temperatures of 8.3°C, 6°C, 6.8°C and 5°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.7°C, two notches above normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Bhiwani registered a low of 5.8°C. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 8°C, 6.1°C, 8.6°C, 6°C, 9°C and 7.8°C, respectively.

The meteorological department issued an orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions over the weekend. The morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express reached the national capital almost half an hour late. On Friday, the Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express reached its destination 51 minutes late, while it was on time coming from Delhi to Kalka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On