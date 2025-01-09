Cold wave likely in Kashmir in coming days: MeT

The weather on Wednesday remained clear and sunny for the second day while night temperatures dipped to below zero across Kashmir valley. Locals during ‘Tchay-e-gard Shikar’ , a traditional form of fishing specifically associated with Anchar Lake of Srinagar. In this technique, also known as ‘shadow fishing’, fishermen, on wooden boats equipped with harpoons and covered with blankets, create the shadow effect to attract fish. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad cautioned of drop in temperatures before another wet weather forecast on January 11. “There could be a cold wave at isolated places,” he said.

The mercury dropped to a bone chilling minimum temperature of -9.8 degree Celsius in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Tuesday night, some 2 degrees below normal.

A MeT update said that the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir witnessed a night temperature of -8.2 degree Celsius, again 2 notches below normal.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded -1 degree Celsius during the night while the gateway into Kashmir at Qazigund was cold at -2.4 degree Celsius. On Monday night, the night temperature in the city was 0.9 degree Celsius.

The MeT director said that the weather will be generally dry on Thursday and Friday with cloudiness on Friday night followed by rains and snowfall on Saturday.

“The prediction is of generally cloudy weather with light rain (plains of Jammu) and snow at isolated higher reaches of Jammu Division & Kashmir Division,” he said.

“On Jan 15 and 16, yet again, the weather will be generally cloudy with light snow at isolated to scattered places,” he said.

Many places of Kashmir had witnessed bright sunshine on Tuesday as day temperatures climbed above normal nearly after two weeks of extreme chill in the Himalayan region.

Earlier on December 26, the region had witnessed above normal temperatures in most of the weather stations which was followed by two bouts of light to moderate snowfall on December 27 and January 4-5.

The valley’s harsh winter period which started on December 21 will end by the end of January. This winter is expected to be harsher with some good spells of precipitation owing to the La Nina global weather effect.