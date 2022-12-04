Cold wave tightens grip on Valley as Srinagar shivers at -2.2 degrees Celsius

Mercury witnessed a further drop in Kashmir on Sunday with Srinagar again recording this season’s lowest temperature so far at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, second time in the past eight days. The city remained engulfed in fog during the morning hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meteorological department (MeT) said that the weather was mainly clear in Jammu, while it was partly cloudy with haze, particularly in the morning, in Kashmir.

Srinagar had recorded minus 1.9 degrees on Friday night. The city had experienced minus 2.2 degrees earlier on November 27.

The lowest temperature in weather monitoring stations in Kashmir was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees lower than previous night.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir witnessed minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Jammu division’s Banihal recorded minus 0.2 degrees Celsius while it was 8.7 degrees in Jammu district.

Ladakh recorded bone freezing temperatures of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius in Leh, minus 10.8 degrees in Kargil and the lowest of minus 11.1 degrees at Drass.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather office has predicted mainly dry weather with haze till December 8 and snowfall over the weekend.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from December 9,” an official of the MeT department said.

He said under the influence of the above western disturbance, there is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches, light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches from the evening of December 9 to the evening of December 10.

The month of November for the major part was dry, recording below average rainfall in Kashmir this year, the meteorological department has said.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir received the much-needed normal rainfall after two years of deficit monsoon seasons, with Kashmir valley receiving 270mm average rainfall from June 1 to September 29, an increase of 6% than the normal of 254mm. Similarly, Jammu division experienced 886mm average rainfall in the four monsoon months, an increase of 7% than the normal 826 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmir’s harsh winter period will start from December 21 (locally called Chillai Kalan).