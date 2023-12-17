Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Faridkot and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report stated. HT Image

The mercury settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 7.1 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.4 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius and Kurukshetra 8.3 degrees Celsius.

In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius.