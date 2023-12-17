close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

PTI |
Dec 17, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Faridkot and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report stated.

HT Image
HT Image

The mercury settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 7.1 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.4 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius and Kurukshetra 8.3 degrees Celsius.

In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out