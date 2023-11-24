Cold weather persists in Kashmir

The cold weather conditions slightly improved in Kashmir valley on Thursday, though mild fog continued for the fourth day, the meteorological department said.

A man rows a canoe amid dense fog at the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

The MeT said that the weather was partly to generally cloudy at many places of J&K with night temperatures registering an increase than the night before.

“Slight improvement in minimum temperatures was observed over many stations of Kashmir division,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

As against -1.8°C on Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded as -0.8 °C during the night with slight foggy morning conditions.

The MeT said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Konibal in south Kashmir where mercury dropped to -2.4°C against Wednesday’s -4.4°C while it was -1.8°C in Pahalgam tourist resort.

In Kupwara in north Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at 0.2°C while it was 0.4°C in Gulmarg.

The MeT, however, said that the foggy conditions might continue for the next few days. “The shallow to moderate fog was likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir division,” Ahmad said.

He said that the weather would remain generally dry but occasionally cloudy till November 28 after which there are chances of light rain and snowfall. “ On November 29 and 30, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall at isolated higher places is expected,” he said.

