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Collapse of wheat procurement in Punjab exposes AAP's anti-farmer mindset: Ravneet Bittu

Collapse of wheat procurement in Punjab exposes AAP's anti-farmer mindset: Ravneet Bittu

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 10:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday attacked the A government in Punjab, alleging that it has completely failed to procure wheat from the farmers during the crucial procurement season.

Collapse of wheat procurement in Punjab exposes AAP's anti-farmer mindset: Ravneet Bittu

He also accused the state administration of criminal negligence, gross mismanagement, and deliberately harassing farmers and farm labourers.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led regime, Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, claimed that while the Centre has made every possible arrangement for the smooth procurement of wheat, the Punjab government has exposed its "incompetence" and "anti-farmer mindset".

"The Centre has approved a massive 30,973 crore cash credit limit for Punjab. Every logistical and procurement arrangements were completed in advance.

"Yet, the farmers are forced to sleep in the mandis, their produce lying unattended. The labourers are also suffering because the Punjab government has failed on every front," Bittu said in a statement.

"The Bhagwant Mann government is busy doing publicity stunts while the farmers are suffering in mandis under the scorching sun. This is not governance; this is betrayal of Punjab's hardworking farmers," he alleged.

"The A government must stop blaming others and answer why Punjab's farmers are being punished despite full support from the Centre," Bittu said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Collapse of wheat procurement in Punjab exposes AAP's anti-farmer mindset: Ravneet Bittu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Collapse of wheat procurement in Punjab exposes AAP's anti-farmer mindset: Ravneet Bittu
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