Chandigarh post office staffer booked for driving colleague to suicide

Two months after a 33-year-old employee of the General Post Office, Sector 17, ended her life in June, police have booked her colleague for abetment to suicide on her brother’s complaint. Police are awaiting forensic report to confirm the handwriting in the suicide note. (iStock)

The accused is yet to be arrested. He lives with his wife and daughter on the floor above the deceased’s house.

The deceased’s brother had told the police that his sister had hanged herself at her house on June 8. The suicide had come to light after her colleague visited her house when she didn’t turn up at work.

Despite repeated knocks on the door, she didn’t respond, following which neighbours gathered and the door was broken open.

Police had later recovered a suicide note, wherein the woman had named her colleague. Her brother alleged that the colleague’s helmet and laptop were also found in her house.

Police are awaiting forensic report to confirm the handwriting in the suicide note.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

