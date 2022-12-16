College girl student abducted in Rohtak

: A 20-year-old girl student was on Friday abducted allegedly by three persons outside her college here when she came to appear for an exam, police said.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said the abductors were known to the girl and they have identified the accused.

However, police have refused to share the identity of the accused.

“Various teams have been formed to catch the abductors. We are in constant touch with the girl’s family. A case has been registered under sections 365 and 34 of the Indian penal code,” the SP added.

According to information, the father of the girl alleged that three youths abducted the girl, who was an Arts student in the Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalya and belongs to a village in Charkhi Dadri district, when she came to appear in her semester exam.

Grim picture of women safety in Haryana

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report ‘Crime in India-2021’, almost five women a day were raped across Haryana, while 18 per cent accused facing trial for committing a crime against women were convicted in the state in 2021.

The data shows that 1,716 rape cases were registered in Haryana in 2021 (12 per cent rise over the previous year), besides 235 attempts to commit rape were also lodged.

The police have registered 16,826 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC-14,496 cases) and Special Act and Local Laws (SLL-2,330 cases) in the category of crime against women in 2021, while 6,426 cases turned out false, 467 accused were convicted and in 2,174 cases, the accused were acquitted.

Police also registered 2,262 cases of kidnapping and abduction of minor girls who were compelled for marriage. However, of the total cases registered, 2,761 cases finally turned out to be false, while 241 accused were convicted last year and 683 acquitted.

As many as 2,883 women were assaulted with “intent to outrage their modesty”, registering 20 per cent increase. This included 19 cases reported in public transports and 42 cases came to the fore from shelter homes for women and children.

