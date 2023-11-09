Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Collision of two bikes kills man in Mohali

Collision of two bikes kills man in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 09, 2023 07:30 AM IST

The victim’s brother, Jasbir Singh, told police that Lakhbir was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle, when a speeding bike hit his vehicle from behind, causing him to lose balance

A motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with another bike near Omega City in Khanpur on the Kharar-Ludhiana highway on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lakhbir Singh of Gharuan, Mohali. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Lakhbir Singh of Gharuan.

The victim’s brother, Jasbir Singh, told police that Lakhbir was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle, when a speeding bike hit his vehicle from behind, causing him to lose balance.

He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The complainant said the accused fled the spot but he managed to recall his registration number as he was driving behind his brother and witnessed the accident. Police booked the unidentified accused under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

