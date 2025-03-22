Colonel Bath’s family, army veterans stage protest, demand arrest of accused cops

Family members of Col Pushpinder Bath, along with army veterans launched a sit-in protest outside the office of the Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), demanding the immediate arrest of the police officers accused of assaulting the army officer and his son. Col Pushpinder Bath’s wife Jasvinder Kaur addressing a gathering outside the DC office in Patiala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The protesters emphasised that the accused officials should be arrested without delay, as they have been booked under serious charges, including attempt to murder.

According to the fresh FIR, the Patiala police have booked inspectors Rauni Singh, Harjinder Dhillon, and Harry Boparai under Sections 109 (abetment of attempt to murder), 310, 155(2), 117(2) (both related to voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In addition, two other police personnel, Rajveer and Surjeet Singh, have also been named in the case.

Hours before the protest, Patiala DC Preeti Yadav held a meeting with Col Bath’s family members in an attempt to dissuade them from going ahead with their demonstration. However, her efforts to convince the family to call off the protest were unsuccessful.

Addressing the gathering, Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Col Bath, said, “This is a peaceful protest demanding justice for a citizen of India who was assaulted by 12 police personnel. The misuse of power by the Punjab Police must be stopped, or else they will continue to escape punishment for even more heinous crimes. By delaying the registration of the FIR against the accused officers, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh has failed in his duty to ensure justice for my husband.”

Meanwhile, former Patiala MP Preneet Kaur also met the DC and submitted a memorandum seeking justice for the Colonel and his son.

“Today, I am speaking not as a politician, but as the wife of an ex-serviceman, Captain Amarinder Singh. I strongly condemn this brutality against Col Bath and his son. A thorough inquiry should be conducted, either jointly by the Indian Army or by a retired high court judge,” Preneet Kaur stated.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Bath and his son were at a roadside eatery near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The family claimed that when the two were standing outside their car and having food, some police officers in civilian clothes approached and asked the colonel to move his vehicle so they could park theirs.